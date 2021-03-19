Steuben County reports eight cases of COVID-19

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 8 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 5,754 confirmed cases, 108 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Howard (2)

· Town of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Five individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Steuben Centers

· One individual is associated with Dansville Central School

New York State guidelines state that school students and staff must be deemed positive after 48 hours if they are symptomatic and do not either get tested or receive an alternative diagnosis from their healthcare provider. Steuben County has extended the 48 hours to five days to allow for appropriate follow through with healthcare providers.

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/9 – Bath VA

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 50 – 50 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 3

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“We’re very grateful to see single-digit cases reported today,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To ensure these numbers stay low in coming weeks, please continue to wear face coverings in public, stay home when feeling ill and seek a COVID test, and strongly consider getting vaccinated.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.