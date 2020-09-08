Steuben County reports first COVID-19 death since May 29, 43rd overall

HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the county’s first COVID-19 death since May 29, giving the county 43 COVID-19 deaths.

The individual was a 75-year-old man from the Town of Hornby who died while hospitalized outside the county.

The average age of a Steuben County resident who has died from COVID-19 is 79.66, according to information shared from the Steuben County Public Health Department. This includes a 39-year-old man and a 102-year-old woman.

“It has been months since we last reported a COVID-19 related death in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in the community and can be deadly. Let’s honor the families of those who have passed by committing to follow all prevention strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are most at risk.”

Steuben County has reported 335 total cases and only 10 active cases. More than 30,000 people have been tested in Steuben County.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.