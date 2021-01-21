Steuben County reports first nursing home death in weeks, 35 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 157th COVID-19 death, a 72-year-old nursing home resident of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center.

The latest death is the first nursing home death in Steuben County since the first week of the new year. Taylor Health Center has had 31 COVID-19 deaths, the second most among Steuben County nursing homes, according to information from the health department.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those who have lost loved ones,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although we have seen some lowered case counts recently, COVID remains a threat to the community and we must do all we can to slow the spread and impact of this virus in Steuben County.”

Additionally, 35 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report. This brings the total to 4,775 confirmed cases, 442 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (9)

· City of Hornell (3)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (3)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley (2)

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Cohocton

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of South Corning (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 11 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with the Arc of Chemung-Schuyler

· One individual is associated with CASA Trinity

· Five individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Diesel Plant, Sullivan Park, and Headquarters

· One individual is a health care worker at an area hospital

· Four individuals are associated with the following schools: Erwin Valley Elementary, Genesee Valley BOCES, Hornell City School District, Alfred State College

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/11 – 1/15 – Gerber Collision in Horseheads

· 1/15 – I.D. Booth in Dansville

· 1/15 – Community Bank in North Hornell

· 1/15 – City of Corning Department of Public Works

· 1/15 – Ageless Spa at Arnot Mall

· 1/15 – DJ’s Flamingo in Bath

· 1/17 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 1/17 – Applebee’s in Big Flats

· 1/17, 1/18 – Elks Club in Bath

· 1/18 – Big Ink at Arnot Mall

· 1/18 – Cinemark Tinseltown Movie Theater in Rochester, 6:00 pm showing of The Marksman

· 1/18 – Steuben County Courthouse

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 8

· 40 – 49 years: 9

· 50 – 59 years: 5

· 60 – 69 years: 7

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“We are encouraged to see another day with lowered case counts, but we are not relying on this to be the case tomorrow,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are finding that as people continue to visit more locations, contact tracing can be difficult. For example, it is nearly impossible to identify those who could be exposed at a movie theater in another county or at funerals where contact information is not provided. If you see a location listed as a potential exposure risk on a date you were also there, please monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.