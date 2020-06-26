Steuben County reports new case in individual who traveled to high risk state, later to local businesses

WEST UNION, N.Y. (WETM) – A resident of West Union has tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting a state with a high rate of infection, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

Steuben County has now reported 283 confirmed cases, nine of which are active.

The individual is isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigation indicates that the individual traveled to a state with high rates of infection and visited the following locations upon their return within the timeframe noted:

· 6/22/20 Afternoon – Escher’s Tire & Service Center in Elmira

· 6/22/20 Afternoon – Acorn Market gas station in Addison

· 6/22/20 Afternoon – NAPA Auto Parts in Addison

· 6/22/20 Evening – Big Bear Pizza in Addison

· 6/24/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Corning

“We continue to see new cases related to travel to states with high rates of infection,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We expect that the travel advisory will help to prevent further spread of COVID-19 here by individuals self-quarantining upon their return from the states included. The prevention measures implemented in New York have brought down our infection rate, and they will continue to protect our residents as long as people adhere to the guidelines. Wear a mask in public when social distancing is not possible and where it is required for the business to remain open. We’ve come a long way since March and do not want to backslide now.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.