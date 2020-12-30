Steuben County reports one COVID-19 death, 53 new cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 139th COVID-19 death, an 81-year-old Arkport man who died while hospitalized.

The Public Health Department has also reported that 53 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 3,408 confirmed cases, 605 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (5)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Addison

· Town of Bath (5)

· Town of Bradford (3)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Prattsburgh (3)

· Town of Rathbone (2)

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Urbana (5)

· Town of Wayne (2)

· Town of Woodhull (3)

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Hammondsport (2)

· Village of Savona

· Village of Wayland (4)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 15 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Five individuals are associated with Corning, Inc.

· Three individuals are employees of local hospitals/nursing homes

· Three individuals are employees of schools: Dana Lyon Middle School, Corning-Painted Post Middle School, Horseheads Central School District

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 12/20 – Wegmans in Corning

· 12/22 – 12/24 – Home Goods in Big Flats

· 12/22 – 12/24 – The Butcher’s Son in Corning

· 12/23 – The Quincy Exchange in Corning

· 12/23 – Wine & Design in Corning

· 12/23 – Aniello’s Pizzeria in Corning

· 12/24, 12/26 – Corning DMV

· 12/24, 12/26 – Wayland Food Mart

· 12/24, 12/27 – All Saint’s Parish in Corning

· 12/25, 12/27-12/29 – Willard Drug Treatment Center

· 12/26 – Weis Vineyards

· 12/26 – Krooked Tusker

· 12/26 – Steuben Brewery

· 12/26 – YMCA in Corning

· 12/28 – VFW in Bath

· 12/28 – American Legion in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 13

· 30 – 39 years: 7

· 40 – 49 years: 6

· 50 – 59 years: 13

· 60 – 69 years: 6

· 70 – 79 years: 3

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“We have heard many talk about 2021 as being a cure to this year,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please know that COVID will not disappear in two days. Our community’s collective actions will determine if cases remain spreading at an unprecedented rate or if we will see a significant and sustained decline.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.