Steuben County reports rising number of COVID-19 cases in younger patients

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 18 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the county’s public health director, three out of four of today’s positives are under the age of 50.

This brings the total to 6,158 confirmed cases, 202 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Addison

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Caton (3)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Wayland

· Village of Addison (3)

· Village of Bath (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Eight individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at the Erwin Plant

· One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Hornell High School, BOCES Wildwood campus, Alfred State College

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/5, 4/6 – CemeCon, Inc. in Big Flats

· 4/6 – 4/9 – FM Howell & Company in Elmira

· 4/7, 4/8 – Great Beginnings Child Care Center in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 4

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 7

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 2

“Everyone age 16 and older is now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine in New York,” Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “This is the most important step towards ending this pandemic and ensuring the most protection for our community.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.