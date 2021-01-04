Steuben County reports seven COVID-19 deaths, 217 new cases since New Year’s

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting seven COVID-19 deaths and 217 new cases of the virus since New Year’s Day.
The seven deaths brings the county death toll to 146, and all of the cases passed away at area hospitals. Steuben County has reported that 105 of those deaths have been nursing home residents.
- Female resident of the Town of Caton, age 72
- Female resident of Taylor Health, age 74
- Female resident of Country Valley Home, age 89
- Male resident of the Town of Prattsburgh, age 64
- Male resident of the Town of Cameron, age 76
- Male resident of the Town of Wayland, age 80
- Male residents of the Town of Greenwood, age 86
“This death release is a stark reminder of how deadly COVID-19 can be. Our community just lost seven friends, neighbors and family members,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The numbers will continue to tragically rise if we all don’t do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”
With the 217 cases the county now has 586 active cases and 3,710 confirmed cases.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (31)
- City of Hornell (20)
- Town of Avoca
- Town of Bath (11)
- Town of Bradford (2)
- Town of Cameron (2)
- Town of Campbell (13)
- Town of Canisteo (3)
- Town of Caton
- Town of Cohocton (4)
- Town of Corning (19)
- Town of Dansville (4)
- Town of Erwin (7)
- Town of Fremont
- Town of Greenwood
- Town of Hornby (7)
- Town of Hornellsville (11)
- Town of Howard (3)
- Town of Jasper
- Town of Lindley
- Town of Prattsburgh
- Town of Thurston
- Town of Troupsburg (3)
- Town of Tuscarora (3)
- Town of Urbana (4)
- Town of Wayland (5)
- Town of Wayne (2)
- Town of West Union
- Town of Wheeler (3)
- Town of Woodhull (3)
- Village of Addison (4)
- Village of Bath (12)
- Village of Canisteo (3)
- Village of Cohocton
- Village of Hammondsport (4)
- Village of North Hornell (3)
- Village of Painted Post (7)
- Village of Riverside
- Village of South Corning (5)
- Village of Wayland (8)
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 75 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives
- One individual is a resident of Corning Center
- One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers
- 5 individuals are associated with area hospitals
- 3 individuals are associated with correctional facilities outside Steuben
- One individual is associated with the Steuben County Jail
- Six individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO
- Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison Central School District, Center Street Elementary
- Three individuals visited social clubs: VFW in Bath, American Legion in Bath, American Legion in Canisteo, American Legion in Campbell
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 12/18 – 12/20, 12/26, 12/28 – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning
- 12/21 – 12/24, 12/28 – 12/30 – DMV in Hornell
- 12/22 – Guthrie Centerway Internal Medicine
- 12/22 – 12/24 – T&R Towing in Bath
- 12/24, 12/26, 12/28 – Burger King in Painted Post
- 12/25, 12/27 – All Saint’s Parish in Corning
- 12/26 Afternoon – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats
- 12/26 – Liquid Shoes in Corning
- 12/26 – New Dawn in Elmira
- 12/26, 12/27 – Wegmans in Corning
- 12/26 – 12/28 – Walmart in Hornell
- 12/26, 12/28 – 12/30 – Liberty Street Pub in Bath
- 12/26, 12/30 – Italian Villa in Hornell
- 12/26, 12/31 – Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria in Corning
- 12/27 – Moose Lodge in Hornell
- 12/27 – Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post
- 12/27, 12/28, 12/30, 12/31 – Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill in Corning
- 12/28 – AT&T in Corning
- 12/28 – Steuben County Public Works Shop in Woodhull
- 12/28 Afternoon – Old World Café in Corning
- 12/28 – Pathways in Corning
- 12/28, 12/29 – Maple City Discount Liquors & Wines in Hornell
- 12/28, 12/29 – Dansville Animal Hospital
- 12/28 – 12/30 – Michigan Hollow Enterprise Inc. in Avoca
- 12/29 – Step it Up Fitness for Women in Hornell
- 12/29, 12/30 – Toddler Town & Beyond Day Care in Painted Post
- 12/29, 12/30 – Corelle Brands in Corning
- 12/29 – 12/31 – Corning Police Department
- 12/30 Evening – Mom’s Savona Diner
- 12/30, 12/31 – Elmira Urgent Care
- 12/30, 12/31 – Wegmans in Hornell
- 12/31 – Arby’s in Painted Post
- 12/31 – Advance Auto Parts in Bath
- 12/31 – Journey Fitness in Corning
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 11
- 10 – 19 years: 15
- ·20 – 29 years: 45
- 30 – 39 years: 27
- 40 – 49 years: 23
- 50 – 59 years: 31
- 60 – 69 years: 33
- 70 – 79 years: 19
- 80 – 89 years: 11
- 90 – 99 years: 2
“Today’s report is discouraging and unfortunately not too surprising. Many positive cases continue to come from participating in gatherings, specifically holiday events,” said Public Health Director Smith. “The day will come when we are able to gather with friends inside and without a mask, but we are not there yet. Please continue to work towards that day by doing what needs to be done to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”
- WWE in Elmira for special Beth Phoenix documentary
- Steuben County reports seven COVID-19 deaths, 217 new cases since New Year’s
- Steuben County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 225th birthday, honors officers
- Forecast Discussion 1/4/20 PM: Mainly cloudy into midweek
- Frank Reich’s return to Buffalo is a ‘business trip’ for Wild Card weekend