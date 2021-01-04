Steuben County reports seven COVID-19 deaths, 217 new cases since New Year’s

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting seven COVID-19 deaths and 217 new cases of the virus since New Year’s Day.

The seven deaths brings the county death toll to 146, and all of the cases passed away at area hospitals. Steuben County has reported that 105 of those deaths have been nursing home residents.

Female resident of the Town of Caton, age 72

Female resident of Taylor Health, age 74

Female resident of Country Valley Home, age 89

Male resident of the Town of Prattsburgh, age 64

Male resident of the Town of Cameron, age 76

Male resident of the Town of Wayland, age 80

Male residents of the Town of Greenwood, age 86

“This death release is a stark reminder of how deadly COVID-19 can be. Our community just lost seven friends, neighbors and family members,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The numbers will continue to tragically rise if we all don’t do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”

With the 217 cases the county now has 586 active cases and 3,710 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (31)

City of Hornell (20)

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath (11)

Town of Bradford (2)

Town of Cameron (2)

Town of Campbell (13)

Town of Canisteo (3)

Town of Caton

Town of Cohocton (4)

Town of Corning (19)

Town of Dansville (4)

Town of Erwin (7)

Town of Fremont

Town of Greenwood

Town of Hornby (7)

Town of Hornellsville (11)

Town of Howard (3)

Town of Jasper

Town of Lindley

Town of Prattsburgh

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg (3)

Town of Tuscarora (3)

Town of Urbana (4)

Town of Wayland (5)

Town of Wayne (2)

Town of West Union

Town of Wheeler (3)

Town of Woodhull (3)

Village of Addison (4)

Village of Bath (12)

Village of Canisteo (3)

Village of Cohocton

Village of Hammondsport (4)

Village of North Hornell (3)

Village of Painted Post (7)

Village of Riverside

Village of South Corning (5)

Village of Wayland (8)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

75 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

One individual is a resident of Corning Center

One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

5 individuals are associated with area hospitals

3 individuals are associated with correctional facilities outside Steuben

One individual is associated with the Steuben County Jail

Six individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison Central School District, Center Street Elementary

Three individuals visited social clubs: VFW in Bath, American Legion in Bath, American Legion in Canisteo, American Legion in Campbell

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/18 – 12/20, 12/26, 12/28 – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

12/21 – 12/24, 12/28 – 12/30 – DMV in Hornell

12/22 – Guthrie Centerway Internal Medicine

12/22 – 12/24 – T&R Towing in Bath

12/24, 12/26, 12/28 – Burger King in Painted Post

12/25, 12/27 – All Saint’s Parish in Corning

12/26 Afternoon – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats

12/26 – Liquid Shoes in Corning

12/26 – New Dawn in Elmira

12/26, 12/27 – Wegmans in Corning

12/26 – 12/28 – Walmart in Hornell

12/26, 12/28 – 12/30 – Liberty Street Pub in Bath

12/26, 12/30 – Italian Villa in Hornell

12/26, 12/31 – Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria in Corning

12/27 – Moose Lodge in Hornell

12/27 – Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post

12/27, 12/28, 12/30, 12/31 – Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill in Corning

12/28 – AT&T in Corning

12/28 – Steuben County Public Works Shop in Woodhull

12/28 Afternoon – Old World Café in Corning

12/28 – Pathways in Corning

12/28, 12/29 – Maple City Discount Liquors & Wines in Hornell

12/28, 12/29 – Dansville Animal Hospital

12/28 – 12/30 – Michigan Hollow Enterprise Inc. in Avoca

12/29 – Step it Up Fitness for Women in Hornell

12/29, 12/30 – Toddler Town & Beyond Day Care in Painted Post

12/29, 12/30 – Corelle Brands in Corning

12/29 – 12/31 – Corning Police Department

12/30 Evening – Mom’s Savona Diner

12/30, 12/31 – Elmira Urgent Care

12/30, 12/31 – Wegmans in Hornell

12/31 – Arby’s in Painted Post

12/31 – Advance Auto Parts in Bath

12/31 – Journey Fitness in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 11

10 – 19 years: 15

·20 – 29 years: 45

30 – 39 years: 27

40 – 49 years: 23

50 – 59 years: 31

60 – 69 years: 33

70 – 79 years: 19

80 – 89 years: 11

90 – 99 years: 2

“Today’s report is discouraging and unfortunately not too surprising. Many positive cases continue to come from participating in gatherings, specifically holiday events,” said Public Health Director Smith. “The day will come when we are able to gather with friends inside and without a mask, but we are not there yet. Please continue to work towards that day by doing what needs to be done to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”