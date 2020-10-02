Steuben County reports seventh Corning Center COVID-19 death, County’s 51st

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the seventh COVID-19 death of a Corning Center resident.

The individual was a 71-year-old female at the nursing facility and is the 51st COVID-19 death in Steuben County.

“COVID-19 has cruelly cut short the life of another Steuben resident,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “I urge our residents to take this seriously. We must do everything possible to slow the spread and stop the death toll.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.