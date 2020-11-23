Steuben County reports six COVID deaths, 81 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department 81 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 96.

Three of the individuals were all female residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers; one was 74, one was 89, and one was 94 years old.

One individual was in the care of Corning Center for rehab and died while hospitalized at age 49.

One individual was a male resident of the Village of Painted Post who died while hospitalized at the age of 66.

One individual was a male resident of the Town of Troupsburg who died while hospitalized at the age of 81.

“There are no adequate words to express the level of tragedy this weekend brought to families,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Information is provided every day about how dangerous this virus can be, and we are seeing firsthand the damage it has caused locally. Let this knowledge guide your decisions about gathering this week for holidays. We all want to see family and friends, but a smaller gathering this year may make the difference between one last Thanksgiving or many to come.”

The 81 individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (9)

· City of Hornell (8)

· Town of Bath (3)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Caton (6)

· Town of Corning (5)

· Town of Dansville (4)

· Town of Erwin (11)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley (3)

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Urbana (7)

· Town of Wayland (3)

· Town of Wayne (3)

· Town of Wheeler

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Riverside (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 14 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

· 11 individuals participated in gatherings with friends and/or family that resulted in multiple positives in various locations

· Four individuals traveled to states with high rates of infection

· Three individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· Four individuals are residents of Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

· One individual is a resident of Corning Center

· One individual is an employee of All Metro Health Care in Corning

· One individual is an employee of Wellsville Manor Care Center

· Two individuals are employees of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads

· One individual is an employee of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira

· One individual is an employee of Arnot Ogden Medical Center

· One individual is an employee of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Jones Memorial Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Oak Orchard Health Dental Care

· One individual is a student of Alfred State College

· One individual is a student of Dansville High School

· One individual is a student of Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School

· One individual is an employee of the Northern Tioga School District in PA

· One individual is an employee of Corning Community College

· Six individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: three at Sullivan Park, two at the Diesel Plant, one at Headquarters

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/9 – 11/11, 11/13,11/14, 11/16 – 11/20 – Nap Premier Jewelry & Watch Repair in Rochester

· 11/10 – 11/12 – Vanksiver Contracting in Mendon

· 11/10 – 11/13,11/16 – Dansville Collision

· 11/11 – Meals on Wheels in Corning

· 11/11 -11/13, 11/15, 11/16 – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 11/11, 11/13, 11/16, 11/18 – Snap Fitness in Corning

· 11/12 – Tompkins County Grand Jury

· 11/12, 11/13 – NYSEG in Hornell

· 11/13 Evening – RBI Sports Pub in Hornell

· 11/13, 11/16 – Allegany County Office Building

· 11/14 – Union Block in Hammondsport

· 11/15 Morning – Gospel Fellowship Church in Belmont

· 11/16 Morning – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

· 11/16 Evening – Planet Fitness in Big Flats

· 11/16 – 11/18 – John C. Lowery, Inc. in Freeville

· 11/16 – 11/18, 11/20 – ACCORD Head Start in Cuba

· 11/16 – 11/20 – Terry Tree Service in Rochester

· 11/17 – Dollar General in Addison

· 11/17, 11/18 – Sorge’s Restaurant in Corning

· 11/17, 11/20 – Hammondsport Children’s Center

· 11/18 – Corning Moose Lodge

· 11/18 – 11/20 – Ward Manufacturing in PA

· 11/18 – 11/20 – Zeiser Wilbert Vault, Inc. in Elmira

· 11/19 – VFW in Corning

· 11/19 – Pleasant Valley Inn

· 11/19 Evening – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats

· 11/20 – Arkport Shurfine

· 11/20 Evening – Steuben Brewing Company

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 10

· 30 – 39 years: 10

· 40 – 49 years: 12

· 50 – 59 years: 18

· 60 – 69 years: 11

· 70 – 79 years: 8

· 80 – 89 years: 3

· 90 – 99 years: 4

“We have seen time and again the impact of bringing together people from various households,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It’s not only large gatherings that can create multiple positives and even more contacts. For example, a gathering from this reporting resulted in three known Steuben positives so far and 16 contacts. Make informed decisions about how to celebrate the holidays safely this year.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.