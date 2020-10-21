Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 15 new cases

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two COVID-19 deaths and 15 new cases.

One of the deaths was a 65-year-old female who lived at the Corning Center and a 71-year-old Bath woman who died while hospitalized.

The death toll in Steuben County is now at 73.

“COVID-19 has taken too many Steuben lives,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We cannot stress enough the importance of adhering to prevention strategies to protect those we love.”

Steuben County is now up to 958 confirmed cases, 289 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Wayne

· Village of Hammondsport (2)

· Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Four individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

· Two individuals are contacts to a positive from another county

· One individual works at Corning Painted Post High School

· One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

· One individual is an employee of St. James Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Guthrie Internal Medicine at Centerway

· One individual is an employee of Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· One individual is an employee of Pathways

· Two individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 10/13 Morning – Allure Salon in Elmira Heights

· 10/13 Afternoon – Fashion Nails in Corning

· 10/15 – Pudgie’s Pizza in Corning

· 10/17 Afternoon – Fernando’s Barber Shop

· 10/18 Lunch – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats

· 10/20 Evening – Corning YMCA

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 2

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“Cases have remained high for the last several weeks, putting portions of Steuben in the yellow zone under the state’s cluster action initiative,” said Public Health Director Smith. “The care and actions of our residents are the only things that can slow community transmission.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.