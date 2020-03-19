Steuben County reports zero cases of COVID-19 after testing

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County officials say a recent test for COVID-19 has come back negative. The individual tested was recently in the County Office Complex as of last week.

Steuben County continues to have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 and will provide updates as they are available. Steuben County Office of Emergency Services

No cases have been reported in Chemung or Schuyler County as of 11 a.m. on March 19.

New York has confirmed more than 4,000 cases statewide, which Cuomo said was driven by a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day.

“Why are you seeing the numbers go up?” Cuomo asked at a news conference. “Because you are taking more tests.”

The governor said 8,000 tests for the virus were performed in New York overnight and he expects the number of confirmed cases to go up exponentially.

COVID-19 causes mild symptoms in most people but can cause serious illness for some, including older adults and those with certain conditions such as respiratory illness.