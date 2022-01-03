Steuben County residents asked to report at-home COVID-19 test results

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County residents who receive a positive at-home COVID-19 test are now able to report them to the Steuben County Public Health Department online.

The home test reporting portal can be accessed on both the Steuben County website at www.steubencony.org and on the Public Health website at www.steubencony.org/publichealth.

“Home tests are a great tool for residents that offer quick results,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We now have an easy way for residents to report their positive home tests and get isolation orders.”

The portal asks for basic demographic information, vaccination status, and requires the positive individual to upload a picture of their positive test result. Most home tests return a result in about 15 minutes and would need a picture to be taken within 30 minutes of taking the test to show valid results.

In addition, information on household contacts can be entered in the portal. Quarantine orders for household contacts will be issued and positive individuals should let contacts outside the home know about their potential exposure risk.

Individuals who do not have internet access or need help can call Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 for more information.