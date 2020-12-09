Steuben County residents charged after child overdoses

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony DeVito and Kelsey Ritter of Bath were arrested after a child reportedly overdosed at a home on State Route 415, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

Steuben County Sheriff Deputies and Investigators responded to the home on Dec. 4 for the reported overdose and recovered suspected opioid compounds.

The child was transported and admitted to a medicial trauma facility in an unknown condition.

The age of the child was not disclosed by the Sheriff’s Office.

Ritter and DeVito were charged with one count each of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class D Felony, and one count each of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Additional charges are expected, according to Sheriff Allard.

Ritter and DeVito were arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.