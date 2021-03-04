Steuben County Sheriff Deputy of the Year placed on administrative leave after trespassing charge

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff Deputy Joseph Winters has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with criminal trespass while off-duty, according to Sheriff Jim Allard.

On March 4, New York State Police investigated a complaint of “inappropriate conduct” by an off-duty deputy. After an investigation by the State Police and Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, Winters was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

According to New York State Police the incident happened on Feb. 3, 2021 in the Village of Savona.

Sheriff Allard says the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office “fully supported and cooperated with these efforts.”

With the criminal investigation now complete, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an administrative investigation into the allegations concerning Deputy Winters’ conduct. Deputy Winters is currently on administrative leave pending the conclusion of this investigation. In keeping with the promise of transparency in the recent Police Reform Initiative, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a complete, all-inclusive investigation into these allegations and will consult with the aggrieved person, Steuben County Manager, Steuben County Personnel Officer and legal counsel to achieve a just conclusion of this matter. Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

Winters was named the 2020 Steuben County Sheriff Deputy of the Year in Jan. 2021. He was also recognized by the county Legislature’s Public Safety Committee in March 2019 for his actions following a motor vehicle accident on Feb. 5, 2019.