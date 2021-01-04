Steuben County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 225th birthday, honors officers

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office kicked off its 225th anniversary year Monday by recognizing two officers with anniversary commemorative badges and official commendations.

Angelo Sciotti, of Hornell, was named 2020 Correction Officer of the Year and received his commemorative badge by Court Security Officer Mary Lisi.

Lisi was representing her late father, county Sheriff Jack Lisi and his 17 years of service as sheriff.

“Most of the votes from the younger or newer correction officers said that Angelo impacted their careers most by his training and his being a resource,” county Sheriff Jim Allard said.







Joseph Winters, of Erwin, was named 2020 Deputy of the Year and received his commemorative badge by retired county Sheriff Richard Tweddell, who served for nine years of service as Sheriff and three years as Undersheriff.

“The primary comments from those that voted for Joe said he is always willing to help and make things easier for his coworkers,” Allard said.

The commemorative badge was designed by county Undersheriff John McNelis.

The full ceremony from Monday can be watched below: