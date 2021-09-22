Steuben County Sheriff’s Office hiring Corrections Officers

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is holding a correctional officer exam and hiring new part-time and full-time corrections officers.

The exam will be held on Dec. 11 and applicants must sign up by Oct. 20 at the Steuben County Personnel Office, 3 East Pulteney Square in Bath.

Full-time salary starts at $41,177 with an increase to over $45,000 after one year, and part-time officers earn $19.79 an hour.

Applicants must be residents of Steuben, Allegany, Chemung, Livingston, Ontario, Schuyler, or Yates County for at least four months.

New hires will be required to submit to a drug and alcohol screening prior to employment, and are required to have a Class D driver’s license and complete correctional officer training.

Applicants will cover the cost of the drug test as well as a $25 application fee.