Steuben County Sheriff’s Office releases new app

(WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff James Allard has announced the release of the office’s new smartphone app.

The Sheriff’s Office says the “app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Steuben County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.”

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can:

● Submit a tip

● Search for local inmates

● Receive push notifications (Victims can receive notifications of status changes through the app)

● View the most wanted criminals in Steuben County

● Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

● Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events

● Research sex offenders in the area

TheSheriffApp.com specializes in smartphone app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the country. Developing more than 500 apps, OCV designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play.