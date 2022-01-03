Steuben County student injured in hit and run accident, driver charged

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – A 14-year-old Addison Central School District student was injured in a hit and run accident Monday morning.

Addison Police tell 18 News the girl was struck in the crosswalk at the Main Street light and the driver fled the scene.

The female student was taken to Guthrie Corning Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who has not yet been identified by police, was found a short time later and charged with running a red light and failure to yield right of way to a person in a crosswalk.

