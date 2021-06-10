Steuben County teen wins ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ COVID-19 vaccine scholarship

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Isabella Wolcott of Steuben County has won a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school as part of New York’s ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Wolcott was part of the second round of 10 winners who will receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board for receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks. Three drawings remain after this week. Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for upcoming drawings here. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

Gov. Cuomo: Full college scholarship is new vaccine incentive for 12 to 17-year-olds

“The key to New York’s recovery, rebirth, and revitalization is getting as many eligible New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re working hard and getting creative to put shots in arms, and we’re targeting our efforts at groups of people with lower vaccination rates, especially young adults age 12-17, who have the lowest vaccination rate of any age group in the state. Our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a free ride to any public college or university in the state, an approximately $100,000 value, is proof that the vaccine won’t just make you safer—it very well might make your future, too. Congratulations to the 10 winners announced today, and good luck to the kids and parents eagerly awaiting next week’s drawing.”

The complete list of second-round winners are:

Ella Campbell, Erie County, NY

Emily Ghim, Queens, NY

Jayce Leclere, Westchester County, NY

Reed Livoti, Westchester County, NY

Natalia Low, Suffolk County, NY

Liam Murphy, New York, NY

Carrie Ng, Brooklyn, NY

Jack Szydlo, Monroe County, NY

Jasmine Thalon, Nassau County, NY

Isabella Wolcott, Steuben County, NY

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, “Incentivizing younger hesitant individuals to get vaccinated will help us return to more normalcy—and to that end we all win. My congratulations to today’s scholarships recipients and future SUNY college students. They will be getting a world class education that will put them on the path to prosperity.”

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “Congratulations to this week’s winners in the ‘Get a Shot to Make your Future’ Vaccine Incentive Scholarship drawing! It is exciting to see the rise in the number of young New Yorkers who are encouraged to get vaccinated for a chance to attend college for free and equally exciting to see the enthusiasm as winners are announced each week. Increasing the number of young people who are vaccinated will lesson the risk for everyone and allow teens to safely return to their normal activities, just in time for summer.”

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners as part of COVID vaccine incentive program

First-round winners hail from Albany, Bronx, Clinton, Monroe, Nassau, Onondaga, Ontario, Queens and Westchester Counties.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation has verified the vaccination status of winners.

The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study which includes the following components:

Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition rate.

Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for fees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost-of-attendance at SUNY or CUNY colleges.

More information on where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or to schedule an appointment, is available here.