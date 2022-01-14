Steuben County Tops Plaza sold to property management firm

RIVERSIDE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tops Plaza in Steuben County has been sold to Carnegie Companies.

According to minutes from the Steuben County IDA, the plaza’s new owners have requested the current PILOT benefits remain in effect and be transferred to the new ownership group.

According to public tax records the sale has not yet been registered and the property is still listed as being owned by Pulteney Plaza Inc. The plaza has included businesses including Tops, OIP, Rent-A-Center, and other office/restaurant spaces.

Carnegie Companies’ portfolio currently encompasses over 40 properties throughout 14 states and is a fourth-generation family company. The Pulteney Plaza would be the company’s second property in New York with their first being in Ripley, New York. A majority of their holdings are based in Ohio, according to the company website.

18 News has reached out to Carnegie Companies for more information on the future of Pulteney Plaza.