Steuben County urges caution after increase in COVID-19 cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 17 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 5,828 confirmed cases, 122 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley (3)

· Village of Canisteo

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Seven individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Siemens Energy in Painted Post

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc.

· Four individual are associated with the following schools: Canisteo-Greenwood High School, Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, Corning Christian Academy, and Corning Community College

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/16 – 3/19 – Pathways, Inc. in Corning

· 3/17 – 3/19 – Adaptec Solutions in Painted Post

· 3/20 – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 3/20 – 3/23 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 3/22 – HealthWorks in Painted Post

· 3/22, 3/24 – Wayland Food Mart & Deli

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 5

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“Daily case counts are inching upward this week,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although some restrictions are loosening, we must continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Until we have higher rates of vaccination in the community, the protections offered through masking, washing hands, staying home when ill, and limiting both gathering sizes and travel to areas of high infection are our best avenues of keeping COVID spread low.”

According to the NY Forward website, more than 22% of Steuben County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately six percent of the county population has contracted the virus, based on the county’s population and total case numbers.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.