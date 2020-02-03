Steuben County waives tipping fees for Hornell fire debris; two new homes being built

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Tipping fees at the Steuben County landfill for debris left by a historic fire in Hornell last November were waived by the county Legislature’s Public Works Committee Monday.

The blaze destroyed five homes on Preston Avenue Nov. 17, leaving more than 20 people temporarily homeless.

County Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti told the committee the City of Hornell requested the waiver, which would allow the county to haul roughly 900 tons of debris from the Preston Avenue site to the landfill on Turnpike Road in Bath free of charge.

The county’s policy allows the Public Works Committee to approve up to five waivers per year for municipalities facing excessive rehabilitation costs.

The plan will allow the city to save between $60,000 and $120,000 in standard construction tipping fees at the landfill, Spagnoletti said.

Insurance on the homes will pay for the demolition of the structures and the city plans to work with BOCES to build two homes on the site, Spagnoletti told the committee.

Supporters of the plan said it involves the county’s longstanding effort to share services with municipalities with the county’s cost for hauling and landfill space offset when the homes are restored to the tax rolls.