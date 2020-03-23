Steuben gives COVID-19 update in press briefing

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County holds a press conference phone call to give updates on COVID-19.

The county is doing everything in its power to slow down the virus in our area, but more cases are expected to rise.

The amount of people who are in quarantine fluctuates daily but Steuben Public Health Director, Darlene Smith, estimates sixty-five people are currently under quarantine. The amount of people tested at this time is a much more difficult number to track down.

“That is a very difficult number, we feel like there has been somewhere around twenty-seven tested but we are not positive about that,” Smith said.

Steuben County gave credit to health officials for reporting what they can.

“Hospitals have been doing a wonderful job currently, the providers have as well, but I think the reporting is getting better as we get into late last week early this week in terms of reporting the numbers,” Wheeler said.

While Wheeler acknowledges that the system is improving he points out why Steuben might not be able to produce the same numbers at other counties.

“So I think the process is getting better but it is though, as some of the other counties that own their own hospitals or their own labs where they can provide you really time accurate counts,” Wheeler explained. “We do not in Steuben county.”