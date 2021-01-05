Steuben’s Police Reform plan set for adoption by county Legislature

BATH, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) – The final Steuben County Police Reform plan will be up for adoption by the county Legislature at 10 am, January 25.

County Sheriff Jim Allard told the county Legislature’s Public Safety and Corrections Committee Monday the draft was approved after the public online review of the plan closed at 5:30 pm, Dec. 23

Allard told the committee there were no corrections made to the draft during the two-week public review except for a couple of spelling errors.

Compiled by law enforcement agencies, municipalities, and key civic and elected stakeholders in Steuben County, under the guidance of Corning Inc. Program and Change Manager Leader Dawn White, the plan is expected to build on a solid foundation and points to better ways to serve the public.

First mandated by state Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June, Steuben’s collaborative efforts are based on an 80 percent public approval rating and a better understanding of the challenges county residents face daily, Allard said.

Reform efforts now in place include:

Setting up criminal penalties for a police officer or peace officer who uses a chokehold that causes serious physical injury or death.

Requiring police or peace officers – on- or off-duty — who discharge their weapon under circumstances where a person could be struck by a bullet to verbally report the incident within six hours and file a written report within 48 hours.

Police departments must submit annual reports on arrest-related deaths to the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, as well as the Governor and the State Legislature.

Other reforms in 2020 included the right of someone not under arrest or in custody to record any police activity and maintain custody and control of the recording, property, and instruments used to record the activities.

Courts will now compile and publish data concerning arrests and court proceedings involving low-level offenses and include anonymous information such as race, ethnicity, and sex.

Protection for law officers also are in place, with penalties for falsely summoning a police officer when there is no reason to believe a crime, offense or threat has been committed.

In addition, investigations of alleged misconduct by anyone with policing authority causing someone’s death, and any death in the county jail will be taken over by the state Attorney General.

Goals in the new year also include training police officers in ways to improve their perception of others, regardless of race, ethnicity, and sex, and programs to reduce the officers’ levels of stress, given the high-intensity nature of their jobs.



The plan also calls for more open communication between law officers and the public and looks to standardize complaints against police officers across all law enforcement agencies in the county.

“I am incredibly grateful to all who assisted in this project,” Allard said. “I am looking forward to enhancing our community partnership and expanding and diversifying our pool of police recruits.”

