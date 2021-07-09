Stewart Park Pool opening for the season on Friday

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Stewart Park Pool on Friday, July 8 for the season with two swimming sessions per day and a maximum capacity of 75 individuals per session.

The following schedule will be implemented Monday – Sunday:

Session 1: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Session 2: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Denison Park Pool will continue to operate on the following schedule Monday – Sunday:

Session 1: 12:00 Noon – 2:00 pm

Session 2: 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Session 3: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Patrons will be allowed to attend one swimming session each day to accommodate as many people as possible.

Face coverings are not to be worn while in the pool but are recommended for unvaccinated individuals when social distancing is unattainable (i.e. entering and exiting the pool, using restroom facilities, and when someone unexpectedly comes within three feet of you).

Limited seating will be provided at the pool, but you are welcome to bring your own.