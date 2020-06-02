Summer events canceled in Corning, Farmer’s Market to reopen

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer events, including the July 4 fireworks and concert, have been canceled in the City of Corning due to COVID-19, according to Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director of Corning’s Gaffer District.

The Corning Lions, Kiwanis, and Rotary Clubs have organized the annual July 4 event for 65 years and made the cancelation of public events official on Tuesday.

It is with great sadness that the decision had to be made to cancel this large attended and respected Corning Area Independence Day event. Corning Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs Joint Statement

The Farmer’s Market will be opening on Thursday, according to Fabrizi.

“At this time we are focusing on welcoming customers back to our downtown in compliance with re-opening social distancing guidelines and therefore we will not have any large crowd events. Our Farmer’s Market opens this Thursday in adherence to state reopening requirements, we will continue to promote our small businesses and appreciate customers coming back. We are excited and hopeful that the phased reopening continues without incident and we can enjoy a safe return to commerce in Corning’s Gaffer District.” Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director of Corning’s Gaffer District.

Dr. Constance Sullivan-Blum, Executive Director for The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, tells 18 News that Corning Pride will be celebrated virtually throughout the month of June and that more information will be released soon.

This year the Gaffer District held the annual GlassFest virtually.

The Gaffer District is continuing to promote its “Buy Now, Shop Later” program to support businesses in the area, many of whom have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Customers are asked to purchase gift cards now to help businesses maintain their operations now and remain open when business restrictions are lifted in the coming weeks.