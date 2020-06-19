Sun glare blamed for Corning pedestrian, box truck accident

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Police say that the sun glare on Wednesday morning contributed to the pedestrian accident at the intersection of E. Pulteney Street and Center Way.

On June 17 a mother and three children were walking west on East Pulteney Street and were crossing at the State Route 414 intersection crosswalk. The mother who was pushing two of the three children in a dual stroller and a boy was riding ahead on a bike

The mother and the two children in the stroller were struck when a box truck traveling east on East Pulteney Street was turning left. The boy riding his bike had gone ahead of his mother and was not in the way of the truck.

The driver of the box truck told police that he did not see the people in the crosswalk due to the glare from the sun.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and assisted the family until emergency personnel arrived.

Driver, a 23-year-old man from Spencer, has “cooperated fully with the investigation” and that drugs and alcohol were not a contributing factor, according to police.

The mother and her two children suffered minor injuries and have been released from the hospital after being air-lifted. The victim’s ages ranged from 7-months to 24-years-old.

City Police utilized members of the New York State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit during the investigation. Traffic ticket(s) may be issued upon completion of the investigation.