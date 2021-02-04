SUNY CCC fights food insecurity, opens food pantry with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

CORNING, NY (WETM) – SUNY CCC celebrated the grand opening of their community food pantry, Baron Necessities, with a ribbon ceremony today at the Spencer Hill campus.

The college partnered with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to fight food insecurities at the college and within the community.

“I am so elated,” said Dr. William Mullaney, SUNY CCC President. “This has been a dream of mine almost since I got on campus when I started to understand how much food insecurity, not only impacted the community but specifically our students.”

The food pantiry is not only availlble for the students, but for the local comminty as well.

“While we anticipate our clients will be students it is open for the entire community,” Mullaney said.

Mullaney said that a key contributor to the food pantry came from a generous donation by Dr. Polly Chu, a trustee from the College’s Regional Board of Trustees, and her husband, William B. Mattingly III. He said that the couple contributed greatly including, refrigerators, freezers, and shelving units.

The pantry offers canned food, fresh produce, and refrigerated products, it also offers toiletries and clothing.

“There is some business clothes over there, a lot of our students don’t have business attire when they interview, so we are able to provide that with them,” Mullaney said.

People are asked to bring their own bags and their is a suggested limit of two bags per week.

The pantry is located on the ground floor of the Commons Building. It’s hours of operation:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 11:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 2 – 6p.m.

Saturday: 10a.m. – 2p.m.

Due the COVID, the school is offering curbside pickup. Arrangements can be made by calling the College’s Office of Student Life at 607-962-9002 or by emailing studentlife@corning-cc.edu