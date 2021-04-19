SUNY CCC President responds after faculty to proceeds with ‘no confidence vote’

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Faculty at SUNY Corning Community College have voted to proceed with a vote of no confidence in College President William Mullaney.

According to a press release, a preliminary vote was held in secret by members of the full-time faculty union voted by a 3-to-1 margin in favor of conducting the vote of no confidence. Accordingly, a vote of no confidence is currently underway and will conclude at noon on Monday, April 19th.

Mullaney said that he was disappointed to hear about the upcoming vote.

“Any time you hear that a certain segment of the population is unhappy, it’s not good news to hear,” Mullaney said.

In a statement, “CCC faculty care deeply about our college and the students we are so privileged to teach as they pursue their dreams,” says faculty union President Ryan Hersha.

“That’s why we are called to speak out when we see red flags and to recommend changes to the college’s trustees. We’re calling on the trustees to listen to our concerns and to heed the results of this vote.” says faculty union President Ryan Hersha.

Mullaney is gathering with faculty tomorrow to communicate with the college.

“I called a meeting with the entire college tomorrow to sort of talk through it, to see what any questions people have,” Mullaney said. “I think I’ve established myself as a very approachable president and honest and, so I just want to meet with employees and make sure that they are comfortable that they understand what is going on and see what questions that they have.”

Although a vote of no confidence is not legally binding on a college’s governing board, votes of no confidence do provide trustees with critical information about the performance of the institution’s chief executive and the state of employee morale and confidence in college management.

“As faculty, we know this college inside and out, and our investment in CCC and our communities runs deep,” says Hersha.

This is the first time in the union’s history to call a vote like this, according to Hersha.

“The fact that faculty have decided that this vote is necessary–for the first time in our proud history–should sound the alarm bells for trustees about how the college is being led,” says Hersha.

This vote does not represent every faculty member at CCC, but Hersha has confirmed the 87 percent of the faculty is in the union.

“I think the faculty know me for who I am, they have seen me here for almost two years now, they know that the best interest in students is what I make my decisions on, so we may not always agree, but that’s really what is always guiding the decisions that I make,” Mullaney said.