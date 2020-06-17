SUNY CCC to hold virtual graduation ceremony

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be accessible through the SUNY Corning Community College website.

“Commencement is a powerful reminder that SUNY CCC transforms lives,” says SUNY

CCC President, Dr. William P. Mullaney. “I certainly could not have predicted that my

first commencement ceremony at SUNY CCC would be virtual, but I am so glad to

celebrate with you in a virtual ceremony.”

The recorded ceremony follows a similar but shorter format to past in-person

Commencements at SUNY CCC, with opening remarks from President Mullaney and

the presentation of degrees and certificates to graduates who elected to participate in

the ceremony.

In addition, staff and faculty offer graduates congratulatory messages.

For those graduating from the College’s Nursing A.A.S. program, SUNY CCC will hold

the traditional pinning ceremony.

The Virtual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m. also on the SUNY CCC

website.