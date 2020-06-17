SUNY CCC to hold virtual graduation ceremony

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will be accessible through the SUNY Corning Community College website.
“Commencement is a powerful reminder that SUNY CCC transforms lives,” says SUNY
CCC President, Dr. William P. Mullaney. “I certainly could not have predicted that my
first commencement ceremony at SUNY CCC would be virtual, but I am so glad to
celebrate with you in a virtual ceremony.”
The recorded ceremony follows a similar but shorter format to past in-person
Commencements at SUNY CCC, with opening remarks from President Mullaney and
the presentation of degrees and certificates to graduates who elected to participate in
the ceremony.
In addition, staff and faculty offer graduates congratulatory messages.
For those graduating from the College’s Nursing A.A.S. program, SUNY CCC will hold
the traditional pinning ceremony.
The Virtual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m. also on the SUNY CCC
website.