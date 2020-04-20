SUNY Corning Community College to hold virtual graduation ceremony

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony on June 20 at 11 a.m. for the Class of 2020.

The college outlined a list of details for the virtual ceremony after the in-person commencement was canceled due to COVID-19.

Do I have to complete a Graduation Application?

Yes, all students, whether you plan on participating in Commencement or not, need to submit an an online Graduation Application by May 1st. December graduates need to complete the graduation application by December 1st.

When is Commencement Registration?

For our virtual Commencement, we will be emailing our graduates details how to register and what information we will need to register you.

When will I receive my diploma?

All graduates, whether you walk in Virtual Commencement or not, will receive their diploma approximately 4 weeks after grades are confirmed. If you have a hold on your student account, you will not receive your diploma until that hold is resolved.

Diplomas are mailed to either the address you submitted with your graduation application or the address on record with SUNY Corning Community College. You can change your address by accessing your MyBanner.

What name will be on my diploma?

Your diploma will have your name of record with SUNY Corning Community College. If you would like to have a different name on your diploma, you can request to change your name of record by visiting the Enrollment Advising Center in the Commons.

How do I know if I graduate with honors?

Your transcript and your diploma will indicate if you graduate with what type of honors.

The college says that additional details will be released to students during the week of April 20 and that anyone with additional questions should contact Student Life at (607) 962-9002 or studentlife@corning-cc.edu.