SUNY rolls out vaccination plan for students, faculty to return to campus in the fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY schools have received more than 18,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials are now requesting even more. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the goal is to ramp up vaccinations so students can learn in the lecture halls this fall.

“This has been a really long year for all of us. I’m sure you’ve experienced it, I’ve experienced it. especially our students, they are living alone on campus, they are doing remote learning in many cases. It’s been really difficult for them,” Malatras said.

“We’re ready to reopen all of our campuses. We’re excited.”

Malatras says if enough students and staff aren’t rolling up their sleeves, he’ll consider a policy mandating vaccinations for students returning to campus.

The chancellor says he’ll make that decision later in the summer.