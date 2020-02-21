Taste FLXpo Corning 2020

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) - There is still time for nominations to the Steuben County Hall of Fame, with the deadline set for March 31, according to county Historian Emily Simms.

Nominees may be any man, woman or child from all walks of life, living or deceased, who has enhanced the name of Steuben County outside county borders. They should have lived in Steuben but may have been born elsewhere.