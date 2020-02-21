Taste FLXpo Corning 2020

CORNING, NY (WETM)- Corning Community College opened it’s doors to the public tonight for the Taste FLXpo Premier Local Food & Farmer’s Market.
This is the third year that the Finger Lakes Farm Country presented this event to celebrate local products. Chef-prepared samples made with locally produced fresh ingredients, a farmer’s market were featured to give the guests a little taste of the remarkable food available.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 a person which includes admission to Taste FLXpo, sampling tickets, and a Taste FLXpo shopping bag and children 13 and under are free admission. Tickets are limited so get yours today before they sell out. The event will continue until 8 pm.