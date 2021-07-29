The ARTS Council of The Southern Finger Lakes to host Tiny Tots Art Tour in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arts Council of The Southern Finger Lakes will be hosting a Tiny Tots Art Tour on 79 W. Market St. in Corning on Aug. 11.

The event is designed for children, ages two through six, and will have them learn about art through storytelling, songs, games, and even an art activity, all while being surrounded by the art in the gallery.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 11-11:45 a.m., masks are encouraged but not required.

Pre-registration to the event is required and can be found here: https://bit.ly/TinyTotsArtTour