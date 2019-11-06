The Corning Museum of Glass is Honoring Veterans

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass is gearing up to honor veterans during the course of Veterans Day Weekend.

Veterans and active military can register for free glassblowing courses this weekend. They can also stop by the Museum’s auditorium for free patriotic performances from the Corning Area Community Concert Band.

Veterans receive free admission to the Museum during the entire month of November. Make Your Own Glass projects have a special red, white, and blue color scheme available from November 9th-11th.

If any veterans or active military members would like to register for free glassblowing courses, they can do so here.

Local residents always receive half-off admission, kids and teens 17 and under are free.