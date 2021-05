The Gaffer District is rebranding, and they want your help

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Gaffer District announced on Facebook that they plan on rebranding and they want the community’s opinion.

They have posted the survey asking people what they really think of the Gaffer District, including how often you visit and what brings you to the area.

The survey takes about five minutes, and you can take it here if you would like to share your thoughts.