The Glass Menagerie closing in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After 42 years The Glass Menagerie on Corning’s Market Street will be closing its doors, according to Corning’s Gaffer District.

The Glass Menagerie opened in 1978 in downtown Corning with metalworking, woodcarving, and glass art. This weekend they will have a final closing sale with artwork and furniture available.

