The Quincy Exchange opening in Corning for “sneak peak”

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – FLX Hospitality will be opening their second of three locations inside the former Tony R’s building in Corning for a holiday “sneak peak.”

The Quincy Exchange, a modern bistro and bar serving casual brunch, lunch, and dinner, will be open from Dec. 18 – Jan. 3 and reservations are “strongly encouraged.”

Reservations can be made by calling 607-463-8802 or by visiting QuincyExchange.com.

The Quincy Exchange is named after the original Quincy Wellington Bank on Market Street. It’ll be a modern bistro and bar with modern cocktails serving casual brunch, lunch, and dinner.

The first thing you will notice is the incredible marble floor and the massive, detailed vault door. The Quincy Exchange will honor this space with a fresh, vibrant feeling, and crisp clean lines. Join us at the marble topped bar, in the plush seating around the fireplace, in the dining room or the garden room, and experience bright, fresh, seasonal dishes complimented by a thoughtful modern bar program and a wine list curated with carefully made selections from around the world.

The safe downstairs will begin as a storage area for wine and firewood, but there could be plans in the future for the attraction.

Last weekend FLX Hospitality opened their FLX Provisions location inside the same building. The owners say FLX Provisions is an opportunity for people to come in and either purchase their wine or craft beer after work or to sample wines from across the Finger Lakes. They will also help visitors find local wineries to visit and offer suggestions on where to continue their trip.

In the upstairs will be The Maillard Club, a modern American grill and steakhouse with wood fire cooking and a raw seafood bar. Customers will also have an opportunity to sit at the Chef’s Counter in the open kitchen and try the tasting menu.

While dry aged steaks and an extensive raw bar are at the core of every great steakhouse, we bring more to this experience; fresh, seasonal side dishes, detailed small plates, a new exploration of the classic seafood tower. This is an experience like no other.

A private dinning area for approximately 30 people will also be upstairs for events and meetings.

The restaurant plans to have between 1,200-1,500 wine selections, most of which are from the Finger Lakes region.

“We ultimately are trying to build businesses that are for a wide array of different uses and different people and different reasons,” said FLX Owner Christopher Bates.

Originally the plan was to open the restaurant in May, but COVID-19 changed those plans. The restaurant plans to open in phases in the coming weeks, likely starting with FLX Provisions.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of it, can’t wait to share this space with everybody. We’re really really excited about it and we really feel as though it’s going to add a lot to the community and we hope everybody enjoys it as much as we do.”

FLX Hospitality has three other locations in Dundee, Geneva, and Rochester.