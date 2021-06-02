The Radisson Hotel in Corning is kicking off the summer with events and job fairs

CORNING, NY (WETM) – As restrictions surrounding COVID slowly slip away, fun summer activities are being announced in the area, including at the Radisson Hotel in Corning.

The hotel is hosting complimentary, open-air concerts at its outdoor dining and entertainment venue, Market Street Social.

As pandemic guidelines and restrictions continue to ease in New York, the historic hotel in Corning, the “Gateway to the Southern Finger Lakes,” is ready to put some excitement back into the atmosphere with Market Street Social Live – a twice a week concert series, Music & Mimosas – a weekly brunch energized by a local artist, and the Annual Radisson Corning Job Fair. Radisson Hotel Corning

Below is a list of events throughout the month of June.

Market Street Social Live: June 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25

Corning’s only outdoor dining and music venue, Market Street Social, is now open seven days a week for the remainder of the summer season. Live music nights, aptly named Market Street Social Live, take place twice a week on Thursday and Friday evenings (from 6 pm to 9 pm). During music nights, when some of the most notable local bands and solo artists perform under the stars, the culinary team presents a seasonal menu punctuated by small plates conducive for sharing. The kitchen incorporates locally sourced Finger Lakes ingredients, wines, and beers whenever possible. Located between the hotel’s north and south buildings on Market Street just steps away from Corning’s shops and museums, Market Street Social is a unique experience set in a stylish al fresco atmosphere. Reservations are available by contacting 607.962.5000 ext 127. The Market Street Social Live lineup for June is as follows:

June 3: Nate Michaels

June 4: Leah Brown & The Side Hustle

June 10: Sam Swanson

June 11: Friendzoned

June 17: Bad Bear

June 18: Aaron Lipp

June 24: The Ende Brothers

June 25: The Ampersand Project

Music & Mimosas: June 6, 13, 20, 27

Beginning in June, Radisson will also bring its popular Music & Mimosas brunch concept outdoors to Market Street Social, with live music complimenting hand-crafted brunch specialties from 11 am to 2 pm every Sunday through the end of the summer season. Guests can expect entertainment from local Finger Lakes artists along with chef-crafted brunch specialties and a wide-ranging, innovative mimosa menu that promises to turn any Sunday into a fun day! Featured past mimosas have included: Mermaid (Midori, pineapple juice, Blue Curaçao, Champagne), Hawaiian (pineapple juice, coconut rum, Champagne), Strawberry (orange juice blended with strawberries, Champagne), Bellini (Peach Puree, Champagne), Tequila Sunrise (orange juice, Patron Silver, Grenadine, Champagne) and others to compliment a star-stuffed ala carte menu. Reservations are available by contacting 607.962.5000 ext 127. The Music & Mimosas lineup for June is as follows:

June 6: Brian Hughes

June 13: Simon and Longwell

June 20: Doc Possum

June 27: Sam Swanson

Annual Radisson Corning Job Fair: June 10, 17, 24

Radisson Hotel Corning is recovering from the pandemic and proud to be building its team back up. The hotel will host its Annual Job Fair outdoors this year at the Gaffer District’s Farmer’s Market on Thursday, June 10, 17, and 24 from 10 am to 3 pm. Radisson Corning will have a manager from every department present to meet and greet all individuals and hand out flyers/brochures. They will also be conducting on site interviews with the ability to hire on the spot. Interested applicants can choose to fill out the hotel’s online application at www.chrcareers.com or complete a paper application in person. Radisson offers many employee incentive programs as well as benefits for full time individuals including but not limited to health, vision, dental, and 401k.

Radisson Hotel Corning was ranked as one of the nation’s three best Radisson Hotels by the 2019 U.S. News & World Report. For more info, visit https://www.radisson.com/corningny or call (607) 962-5000. Radisson Hotel Corning is located at 125 Denison Pkwy E, Corning, NY 14830.