Three arrested during Halloween DWI crackdown in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested for DWI after three separate crashes during the Steuben County Halloween DWI crackdown.

Dale Yoder of Amherst, New York was arrested on Oct. 28 after a one-vehicle crash on I-86 in Corning. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says Yoder crashed into a fixed object while in an intoxicated condition.

Yoder was charged with fail to keep right, Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, blood alcohol content greater than .18%.

Yoder was released on traffic summons to appear in Corning Town Court at a later date.

On Oct. 31, deputies arrested Dylan D. Yates of Almond, N.Y., after a vehicle crashed into a creek bed on County Route 64 in Hartsville.

Yates was charged with Driving while Intoxicated and Driving with .08% or more in blood. Yates was released on traffic summons to appear in Hartsville Town Court on a later date.

Also on Oct. 31, deputies arrested Nathan. A Clark of Troupsburg, N.Y. after a rollover crash on State Route 36 in the Town of Jasper.

Clark was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving with a .08% BAC, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd, unregistered motor vehicle and failure to use designated lane.

Clark was released on traffic summons to appear in Jasper Town court on a later date.

A fourth person was arrested for DWI on Nov. 2 following a May motorcycle crash.