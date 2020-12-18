Three COVID-19 deaths at Taylor Health Center, 18 this month



BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 66 new cases in the county and three more COVID-19 deaths at the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, which has now reported 18 deaths this month.

One resident was an 84-year-old male, one an 86-year-old female, another male age 75, who died while hospitalized.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 128, approximately 27 of which have been at the Taylor Health Center, with the first death being reported on April 8.

On Thursday the county reported five COVID-19 deaths among the facility’s residents in a single day.

“These deaths are so very sad for our community and their loved ones, particularly during the holiday season,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Let us hold their lives in our memory and not relent in our fight against this virus so we can prevent future loss.”

Arnot Health, who operates the Taylor Health Center, released the following statement amid the 15 COVID-19 deaths at the facility this month.

After a long period of time with no COVID-positive residents following the Steuben County outbreaks of COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital/SNF (Taylor Health Center) recently experienced a rise in residents testing positive, as well as a number of resident deaths. Our staff at the IDMH/SNF is deeply saddened by the loss of our residents, whom they have worked so hard to protect and care for throughout this pandemic. The resident deaths reported yesterday are yet another reminder of how devastating the virus can be, especially when it affects our most vulnerable citizens, including those residing in our region’s long term care facilities. Throughout the pandemic, the team at the IDMH/SNF has taken extraordinary measures to minimize the risk of new infections, including enhanced cleaning regimens and PPE protocols, regular staff and resident testing, suspending visitation, and separating infected residents to designated areas of the facility to avoid further spread of the virus. With the COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available for all residents and staff by the end of the month, we see the first light at the end of what has been a very long and dark tunnel. We continue to maintain our vigilance in our fight against this virus, and we join Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith in calling on our community to help us by doing all they can to limit the spread of COVID-19. In particular, we ask that families refrain from gathering with elderly relatives over the upcoming holidays to avoid potential infections that will place them at further risk of serious illness or death. ARNOT HEALTH

Gareth Rhodes, Deputy Superintendent & Special Counsel at the NYS Department of Financial Service, said during the Governor’s Friday news briefing that the Walgreens/CVS program that New York enrolled in to vaccinate nursing homes will begin on Monday.

The Taylor Health Center does not have an exact date for when residents will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Arnot began vaccinating staff on Dec. 15 using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Approval is expected soon from the FDA and CDC for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesman for Arnot Health says that the number of vaccines needed for Taylor Health will not come out of the allotted number designated for Arnot’s acute care hospital and outpatient employees.

The Southern Tier has been allocated 16,600 doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines to be given to front line hospital workers and nursing home residents.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.