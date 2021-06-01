Tickets available for 171 Cedar Arts Center’s annual fundraising gala Kaleidoscope

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – 171 Cedar Arts Center will present its annual fundraising gala event, Kaleidoscope Virtual Edition, on June 3, 2021, at 7 p.m. with a live broadcast and an online auction.

The Kaleidoscope Live Broadcast will feature a fun, diverse lineup of performers, including: The Kaleidoscope Virtual Auction includes luxury travel packages arranged by AmFund, a nonprofit fundraising organization that has been donating to other nonprofits for over 20 years.

In addition, attendees can bid on Fabulous Finger Lakes adventures and Southern Tier experiences, workshops, and tantalizing gift baskets!

Proceeds from the Kaleidoscope 2021 event will support 171 Cedar Arts Center’s programs and its mission to enrich the vibrancy of our community through arts and culture.

The event will feature the following performers:

Adrian McGrady – The Dreaded Flutist

Lucy Campbell Weber – Vocalist, Seattle Opera Guild

Millennia Musicae – Chamber Trio

Rosita Adamo – Dancer, Philadanco Alum

Gareth Pearson – Guitarist, The Welsh Tornado

Arian Keddell – Broadway Actress & Elmira Native

Chretien Risley – Pianist, Philanthropist & former 171 student

“The Kaleidoscope theme reflects the multi-faceted nature of 171 Cedar Arts Center’s programs and the transformative nature of art. We are delighted to present a production of this caliber and confident that our members and community will help us meet our fundraising goals,” states Executive Director, Beth Landin.

Tickets to the Kaleidoscope Live broadcast are $50 and can be purchased through 171 Cedar Arts Center website. There is no charge to participate in the Kaleidoscope Virtual Auction.