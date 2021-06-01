Today marks the first day of Pride Month

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Two years ago, Corning held the City’s first Pride event. But this year, the festivities look a little different because of the pandemic.
Corning Pride has events posted throughout the month, including:
Outdoor LGBTQ+ Teen Movie – Steele Memorial Library
Steele Memorial Library 101 Church Street, Elmira
Friday, June 4 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Join Corning Pride for a fun-filled evening with an outdoor movie! Check out our Facebook and Instagram for details. Pre-register here: bit.ly/teenmovie6
Brews and Views – Lucky Hare Brewing
Lucky Hare Brewing 6085 Beckhorn Road, Hector
Friday, June 11 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Join Corning Pride for a fun-filled evening with an outdoor movie — and drinks! — at Lucky Hare Brewing! Buy your tickets here.
Corning Pride Car Parade
June 12 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join us for the Corning Pride Car Parade in Corning, NY! Guests need to pre-register here. Those who sign up will receive an email by June 4th with all
Double Feature LGBTQ+ Movies – SUNY Corning Community College
Corning Community College 1 Academic Drive, Corning
Saturday, June 12 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Join Corning Pride for a fun-filled evening with an outdoor movie! Check out our Facebook and Instagram for more details.
Local museums are also showing their support for Pride Month.
Celebrate Pride with The Rockwell Museum during the month of June. Participate in the Corning and worldwide celebration of the LGBTQ+ community by engaging with art and arts experiences in various ways. The Rockwell is offering the following activities June 1 – 30:
Pride At The Museum
- Our new Self-guided Pride Tour features queer artists in The Rockwell’s collection.
- Free Rainbow Mosaic Suncatcher Art-On-The-Go kits are available in The Museum Store starting June 1. The project was created by local artist, Victoria Holton and is designed for children ages 5 – 12. While supplies last.
- Rainbow Social Media Challenge – Take a selfie during your Rockwell Museum experience inspired by the colors of the rainbow and share on social media using #RockwellMuseum, #Rainbow and #CorningPride. Choose an artwork that predominately features colors that inspire or represent you and how you feel. Once you post the image to your feed with the hashtags, click on them to see a rainbow wall of images! Add a caption about why the colors inspired you!
Pride Out and About
- Free Museum Admission. Receive a free Pride Admission Pass or Rockwell Rainbow sticker by attending one of the outdoor movie events or the Corning Car Pride Parade on Saturday, June 12. Just show your Pride pass or sticker at the front desk! Redeemable for one-time free admission during the months of June and July.
- Teen/Adult Art-On-The-Go printmaking kits will be distributed at the outdoor movie events coordinated by Corning Pride on June 4, 11 and 12, inspired by AIDS’ Dark Terrain: Woodblock Prints of Robin Tichane. Click HERE for more information about these movie events and registration.