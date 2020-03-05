Tour of Alstom Factory after Acela train leaves testing in Colorado

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Acela train is officially in Pueblo Colorado to begin its high-speed testing.

Mayor John Buckley took a tour of the Alstom Factory in Hornell to see the other high-speed trains that are currently being built.

“It’s big for Hornell in a lot of different ways,” Buckley said. “Obviously (for) employment but it lifts up the community in a lot of different ways, restaurants, merchants, stores, gas stations, it really helps everyone.”

Alston brings a significant workforce with them to Hornell that can boost the economy.

“When Alston is here they have right around 800 employees right now which is just huge for the city,” Buckley said.

Buckley continued to say that the business is not only good because of the influx of people and capital but it also brings people who work for thirty-two different companies bringing an infusion of cultures and diversity to Hornell.

The testing on the train in colorado is said to take up to nine months and when completed are supposed to be twenty-percent more energy efficient.