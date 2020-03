CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer rollover in Canisteo is blocking a portion of County Rt. 36 and 31 in Canisteo.

The truck, which is carrying potatoes, has brought down lines along the road.

According to NYSEG, 136 people are without power in the region at this time.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

18 News is en route to the accident and will have more information as it becomes available.