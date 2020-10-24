Trump rallies take place in Corning and Painted Post

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- With just 10 days left before the 2020 election, Donald Trump fans held large rallies in Corning and Painted Post.

A Trump train started at 1 p.m. at Ames plaza in Corning and will end at Moes at 6 p.m. A viewer told 18 News she was car number 667 and there were around 10 miles of cars behind her.

On Market Street in Corning, a Trump train ran through while some people stood in protests of the Trump supporters holding signs that said things such as “end racism.”

One protester, Dusty Hewit said “I just wanted to stand out here with some positive messages and make sure that everyone in town, whether they’re visiting or locals, know that this is a safe place, that they can feel loved and supported. This is not what Corning’s about.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator