Twin Tiers Hearing Aid Clinic opens on Corning’s Market Street

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Hearing Aid Clinic has opened on Corning’s Market Street.

The Gaffer District says Twin Tiers Hearing Aid Clinic offers various health services, including free comprehensive hearing evaluations, ear canal videoscoping, wax removal, and hearing aid fittings and repairs.

“We knew that we wanted to open our first storefront in downtown Corning because it allows us to provide a convenient and special atmosphere for our clients,” said Adrienne Gilbert, owner of Twin Tiers Hearing Aid Clinic. “Keeping a personal touch in business is very important to us, and we feel we are in a great location to do that.”

Twin Tiers Hearing Aid Clinic is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. New clients can schedule an appointment by calling (607) 973-2458.