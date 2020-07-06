Two arrested for criminal possession

Breaking News
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Erwin residents have been arrested as a result of a month-long investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Corning Police Department.

Investigators from both departments as well as the Village of Bath investigated the alleged sale of narcotics in the Corning and Erwin areas. It was alleged that the sale of narcotics was taking place o Flower Lane in the Town of Erwin.

Darryl J. Flood, 56, of Erwin and Michael R. Neally, 31, of Erwin were arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

