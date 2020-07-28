Two bridge replacement projects to begin Monday in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two bridge replacements in Steuben County are set to begin Monday, Aug. 3.
- Bunker Hill Road bridge over the Tuscarora Creek on the Freeman-Elkland Road between County Route 85 and Morris Road in the Town of Tuscarora. The bridge will be closed beginning Monday (Aug. 3) to all traffic for approximately 14 weeks. There will be an onsite detour.
- The County Route 77 bridge over Five Mile Creek between Town Line Road and Briglin Road in the Town of Pulteney. The bridge will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday (Aug. 3) for approximately 10 weeks. Motorists will be directed to detours using Town Line Road, Gallagher Road, CR 76 and Briglin Road.