Two Corning residents arrested for grand larceny; received over $8000

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Corning residents have been arrested for receiving more than $8,000 from the Steuben County Social Services Department.

Investigators of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zanasia Garnett, 28, and Jaquell Garnett, 29, for grand larceny.

Mr. and Mrs. Garnett allegedly offered a false instrument for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services from March 1 to May 15, 2021. As a result, they received $8,118.70 that they were not eligible to receive.

They were both charged with Grand Larceny and Offering a False Instrument for Filing.

Mr. and Mrs. Garnett were arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and later released.